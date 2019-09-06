Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Blasts grand slam

Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a grand slam in Thursday's 10-5 win over the Brewers.

Schwarber cleared the bases with a triple in a win Monday and did one better with his Thursday grand slam. Despite a middling .239 batting average, the 26-year-old has been productive with an .857 OPS, 34 home runs and 81 RBI, which all represent new career bests.