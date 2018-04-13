Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Blasts home run Thursday
Schwarber went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.
Schwarber accounted for all of the Cubs' offense in a 6-1 loss. The young slugger now has three home runs through the team's first 12 games, and his .270 batting average is a welcome sight in the early going after he hit just .212 last season.
More News
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...