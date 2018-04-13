Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Blasts home run Thursday

Schwarber went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.

Schwarber accounted for all of the Cubs' offense in a 6-1 loss. The young slugger now has three home runs through the team's first 12 games, and his .270 batting average is a welcome sight in the early going after he hit just .212 last season.

