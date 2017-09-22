Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Blasts home run Thursday

Schwarber went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Brewers.

Schwarber got the scoring started for the Cubs in a key divisional game by taking Milwaukee starter Kyle Davies deep in the second inning. The 24-year-old could have maybe done more damage, but he departed the game in the sixth inning as part of a double switch. Schwarber has been hot in September, delivering five home runs in 15 games and slashing .293/.356/.683.