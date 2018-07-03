Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Blasts home run Tuesday

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Tigers.

Schwarber connected for his 17th home run of the season in the eighth inning against Detroit reliever Warwick Saupold. The 25-year-old slugger seems well on his way to his second straight season with 30 or more home runs.

