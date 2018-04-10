Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Breaks slump with multi-hit effort
Schwarber went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored Tuesday as the Cubs lost to the Pirates 8-5.
Schwarber had been in a bit of a slump heading into Tuesday's game, as he'd gone hitless across his previous five outings. Over 10 games this season, Schwarber has struck out in 31.6 percent of his plate appearances, resulting in him struggling to consistently produce hits.
