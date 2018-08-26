Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Clubs 23rd homer

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Reds.

It's his third homer in his last seven games and 23rd of the year. Schwarber's improved walk rate has led to a .238/.354/.463 slash line that gives him solid value in OBP leagues, but in traditional fantasy formats, the 25-year-old remains little more than a low-BA complementary slugger.