Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Collects hit for third straight day Wednesday
Schwarber went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Reds.
The two walks versus one strikeout were nice, and Schwarber now has a single hit in three straight games as well. He's still striking out a lot (44.4 percent K rate this month) and his season average is still a miserable .197, but Schwarber's ability to draw walks has allowed him to post a .422 on-base percentage in August. Schwarber is looking more and more like the definition of a three-true-outcomes player.
