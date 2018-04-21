Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Collects three hits, home run Friday

Schwarber went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's win over the Rockies.

The bomb was Schwarber's fourth of the season, and he's now hitting a robust .283 with a .972 OPS. Just as encouraging Friday was the fact that the young slugger did not strike out. If he can continue to keep the whiffs in check, Schwarber could improve upon last season's .211 average while once again making a run at 30 home runs.