Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Collects three hits in Friday loss

Schwarber went 3-for-5 with a solo homer Friday against the Phillies.

Schwarber crushed his 22nd homer to give the Cubs a first-inning lead in a road loss. He's left the yard three times in his last seven games while also hitting over .250 this month, and he could be in line for a strong stretch run.

