Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Connects on 18th homer

Schwarber went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run Sunday in the Cubs' 8-6 loss to the Reds.

Schwarber has endured a bit of a power outage lately, but with 18 home runs already on his ledger this season, he remains on pace to best the career-high 30 he smashed in 2017. He'll look to build on the three-hit performance in Monday's series opener in Pittsburgh, where he'll slot into left field and serve as the Cubs' leadoff man.