Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Could earn more playing time
Cubs manager Joe Maddon indicated that he could move away from a platoon in left field and play Schwarber there more regularly, Gordon Wittemyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Four games into the season, Schwarber has been out of the starting lineup both times the Cubs have squared off against lefty starting pitchers. However, Maddon said he likes what he's seen recently from Schwarber when he's faced a southpaw. "He's showing a better way to not give in to the lefty," Maddon said. "His whole stance and everything he's doing is different. So I'm curious to see how this plays out." Schwarber's OPS last season was more than 200 points lower when facing lefties, and the Cubs often sat him against southpaws as a result. It would be a positive development to his overall fantasy outlook if he showed improvement against lefties and earned more playing time.
