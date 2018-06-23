Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Cracks 15th homer Friday

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Reds.

He's found his power stroke lately, going yard three times in the last four games to give Schwarber 15 homers on the year. He isn't doing much other than hitting home runs, however -- he's hitting only .203 (12-for-59) in June with five homers and 12 RBI in 19 games.

