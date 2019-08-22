Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Cranks 29th homer

Schwarber went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and another RBI in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Schwarber launched a two-run homer in the third inning off starter Dereck Rodriguez, bringing his season total to a team-leading 29 long balls. Overall, the 26-year-old is batting .229/.324/.491 with 67 RBI and 61 runs scored.