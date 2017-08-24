Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Cranks three-run bomb against Reds
Schwarber went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer against the Reds on Wednesday.
If you pick and choose your sample, Schwarber's looking a lot better lately -- he's hitting .321/.441/.571 with "only" eight strikeouts over his last eight games. Of course, he struck out a combined seven times in the two games preceding this stretch, and he's still hitting just .202 on the year, albeit with 21 homers. Thus Schwarber remains an intensely promising yet frustratingly raw hitter who's still looking to put it all together in the big leagues after losing an entire year of development time to a knee injury in 2016.
