Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Crushes another home run

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 8-2 win over the Reds.

Schwarber hit his second home run in as many days and fifth this month in 15 games. The slugger has already set a new career high with 37 home runs this season, and the way he's been swinging the bat lately, 40 long balls is definitely within reach for Schwarber with 12 games left for the Cubs.

