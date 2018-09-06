Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Day-to-day with back injury

Schwarber tweaked his back during Wednesday's win over the Brewers, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Schwarber's back apparently tightened up after he slid into third base in the fourth inning. He was temporarily able to stay in the game, hitting a homer in his next at-bat before being replaced by Albert Almora in the sixth inning. Schwarber should be considered day-to-day.