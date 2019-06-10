Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Doubles, drives in two

Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and two RBI in a victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Schwarber drove in his first run of the evening with a double in the fifth inning and tacked on another with a single in the seventh. The performance extended Schwarber's hitting streak to seven games, during which he has hit .423 (11-for-26) with a pair of homers and six runs batted in. His season slash line is now up to .239/.344/.463.