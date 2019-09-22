Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Doubles, scores in loss

Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Cardinals.

Schwarber has been locked in lately, as he now has back-to-back multi-hit efforts, and he's slashing a robust .389/.452/.722 over his last 10 games. The slugger has already set new career highs with 37 home runs and 91 RBI this season, and he should remain a fixture in the middle of the Cubs' lineup in the final week.