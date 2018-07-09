Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Doubles, scores twice Sunday

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Schwarber scored the first Cubs' run of the game in the second inning, then came around again in the fourth to make it 3-3. The 25-year-old slugger now has 43 runs this season to go along with 17 home runs and 39 RBI.