Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Drives in seven Sunday

Schwarber went 3-for-3 with two home runs, four runs scored and seven RBI in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Brewers.

It was a monster day for Schwarber, who is now up to 24 home runs and 54 RBI this season after hitting a grand slam and a three-run bomb, both against Milwaukee starter Zach Davies. It was also the second straight day that the lefty slugger hit eighth, as the Cubs have seemingly decided to try some different options in the leadoff spot. Schwarber could force himself up a little higher in the order with a hot stretch at the plate.