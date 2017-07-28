Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Finishes crosstown series in style

Schwarber went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a triple and four RBI during Thursday's win over the White Sox.

Schwarber now has five homers through 50 at-bats since returning from his demotion to the minors. He's receiving semi-regular starts and should see an uptick in playing time if he continues to flash his tremendous power. In the majority of settings where Schwarber is only eligible as an outfielder, he still has some work to do to be considered a reliable asset.