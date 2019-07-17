Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Gets breather

Schwarber is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Reds.

Schwarber will head to the bench for what appears to be a well-deserved breather after launching his first career walkout home run in Tuesday's extra-inning victory. The outfielder has started the past 15 games, slashing .237/.348/.576 with five homers and 10 RBI over that stretch. Kris Bryant, Albert Almora and Jason Heyward are starting in the outfield for the Cubs in this one.

