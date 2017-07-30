Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Gets day off Sunday

Schwarber is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Schwarber is coming off a poor showing during Saturday's game against the Brewers in which he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He'll catch a breather with Jon Jay taking over in left field and batting second.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast