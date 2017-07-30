Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Gets day off Sunday
Schwarber is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Schwarber is coming off a poor showing during Saturday's game against the Brewers in which he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He'll catch a breather with Jon Jay taking over in left field and batting second.
