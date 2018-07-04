Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Gets rest in series finale

Schwarber is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon will hold out of a trio of lefty-hitting mainstays in the lineup (Schwarber, Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward) with southpaw Francisco Liriano on the hill for the Tigers. After a trying 2017 campaign, Schwarber has re-emerged as a force in the heart of the order for Chicago with an .876 OPS across 295 plate appearances, but he has yet to completely solve same-handed pitching. He maintains a .283 slugging mark and has struck out 31.6 percent of the time versus southpaws this season.