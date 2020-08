Schwarber is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

Though Schwarber will be withheld from the starting nine for the afternoon contest, expect him to check back into the lineup for the nightcap. While Schwarber rests up, Kris Bryant will cover left field in his stead. Through the Cubs' first 12 games of August, Schwarber is slashing .263/.378/.474 with two home runs, seven runs and five RBI.