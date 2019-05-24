Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep again Friday

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Reds.

Schwarber led off the bottom of the first inning with his eighth home run of the season and second in as many days. The slugging outfielder seems to have found a home as a leadoff hitter for the Cubs against right-handed starters, as his ability to draw walks and hit for power make him a threat to start a game.