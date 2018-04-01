Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep again Saturday
Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Marlins.
Schwarber has homered in two of the Cubs' first three games of the season. In the other game, the young slugger went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. This is a great illustration of what to expect with Schwarber, as he delivers tremendous power but also owns a career 30.1 percent strikeout rate. Still, fantasy owners have to be happy with the hot start to the year.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...