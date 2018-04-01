Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep again Saturday

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Marlins.

Schwarber has homered in two of the Cubs' first three games of the season. In the other game, the young slugger went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. This is a great illustration of what to expect with Schwarber, as he delivers tremendous power but also owns a career 30.1 percent strikeout rate. Still, fantasy owners have to be happy with the hot start to the year.