Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep again Wednesday

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Dodgers.

Schwarber went deep for the second straight game, giving him 14 home runs for the year as he aims for his second straight season with 30 or more long balls. The 25-year-old is now batting .243 with an .864 OPS, numbers that are both up from 2017 as Schwarber has cut his strikeout rate and made more consistent contact at the plate this season.