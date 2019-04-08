Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep in home opener
Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a 10-0 victory against the Pirates on Monday.
While this was a feel-good day for just about everybody on the Cubs -- following a rough first 10 days of the season -- only four of Chicago's 10 runs were earned. Two of them came on Schwarber's homer in the fourth, which ended the scoring for the day. The home run was Schwarber's first extra base hit this month. He is batting .250 with three home runs, six RBI and seven runs in 10 games this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...