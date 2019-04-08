Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep in home opener

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a 10-0 victory against the Pirates on Monday.

While this was a feel-good day for just about everybody on the Cubs -- following a rough first 10 days of the season -- only four of Chicago's 10 runs were earned. Two of them came on Schwarber's homer in the fourth, which ended the scoring for the day. The home run was Schwarber's first extra base hit this month. He is batting .250 with three home runs, six RBI and seven runs in 10 games this season.