Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep in loss
Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1, 11-inning loss to the Pirates.
Schwarber supplied the only Chicago offense with a second inning blast against Pittsburgh starter Jameson Taillon. The slugging 25-year-old now has 22 home runs this season to go along with a solid .831 OPS.
