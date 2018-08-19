Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep in loss

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1, 11-inning loss to the Pirates.

Schwarber supplied the only Chicago offense with a second inning blast against Pittsburgh starter Jameson Taillon. The slugging 25-year-old now has 22 home runs this season to go along with a solid .831 OPS.

