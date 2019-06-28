Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep in win

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-7 win over the Braves.

Schwarber continues to struggle to hit for average, as he's now batting .230, but his power is showing up with 17 home runs through 76 games. The 26-year-old is an unorthodox leadoff hitter, but he gives the Cubs a unique threat from the top of their order.

