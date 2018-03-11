Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep off lefty Sunday
Schwarber went 1-for-3 with his third Cactus League home run in Sunday's loss to the Athletics.
The home run came off tough Oakland left-hander Sean Manaea. Last season, Schwarber hit just .171/.306/.341 against lefties with only three home runs. If Schwarber can show improvements against left-handers, he could earn more at-bats in 2018 and improve upon his overall numbers of 30 home runs and 59 RBI from a season ago.
