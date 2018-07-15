Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep Saturday

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run with two runs scored Saturday against the Padres.

Schwarber took Luis Perdomo deep in the fourth inning for his 18th home run of the season, all of which have come against right-handed pitching. Despite frequently sitting against southpaws -- he has just 49 at-bats against them this season -- Schwarber is likely to surpass 30 home runs for the second consecutive season, while also improving his ratio stats considerably.