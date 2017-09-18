Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep Sunday

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.

Schwarber took starter Lance Lynn deep in the fourth inning for his 27th home run. Three of those long balls have come in the past six games, as the 2014 fourth overall pick has been riding a power surge of late. Schwarber's .207 average leaves much to be desired, but he's able to offset some of those batting average woes with a 12.4 percent walk rate in addition to his elite power.