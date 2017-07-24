Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep Sunday

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Since returning to the majors earlier this month after a brief demotion to Triple-A, Schwarber is slashing .237/.326/.553. Those numbers are all improvements on his season-long stats, and while Schwarber may never hit for a high average, his power potential warrants attention in most fantasy leagues. He also batted fifth Sunday, and Schwarber should get plenty of RBI opportunities if he stays in the middle of Chicago's order.