Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep Thursday

Morrow went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Brewers.

Schwarber's seventh home run of the season, which came in the sixth inning against Chase Anderson, was the difference in this one. The young slugger is now hitting .286 with an elite 1.027 OPS, and he should continue to post good numbers in a strong Chicago lineup.

