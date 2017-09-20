Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep Tuesday

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

In a low-scoring game against Tampa Bay ace Chris Archer, Schwarber's second-inning blast proved critical for the Cubs. The 24-year-old is hitting just .208 this year, but with 28 home runs, he's delivering some value to fantasy owners, and his long-term outlook remains bright.