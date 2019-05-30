Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes yard again

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Astros.

He led off the game with his second long ball in as many nights and 10th of the year. Schwarber's .224/.337/.441 slash line on the year limits his fantasy appeal, but the 26-year-old is at least on pace to match the career-high 30 homers he slugged in 2017.