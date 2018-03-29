Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes yard in opener

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's win over the Marlins.

Schwarber adjusted his swing in spring training, as he focused on using his hands more and not swinging as hard, and it looked good Opening Day. Another encouraging sign was that Schwarber drew a walk and did not strike out in this one. If he can get the strikeout rate down a little bit in 2018, Schwarber should be able to improve upon the .211 average he posted last season.