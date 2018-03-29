Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes yard in opener
Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's win over the Marlins.
Schwarber adjusted his swing in spring training, as he focused on using his hands more and not swinging as hard, and it looked good Opening Day. Another encouraging sign was that Schwarber drew a walk and did not strike out in this one. If he can get the strikeout rate down a little bit in 2018, Schwarber should be able to improve upon the .211 average he posted last season.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Adjusting swing this spring•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep off lefty Sunday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Slims down during offseason•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sitting out Game 2•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sticks on bench for Game 5•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Removed from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!