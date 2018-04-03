Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Heads to bench for first time
Schwarber is out of the lineup Tuesday for the first time this season.
Schwarber has started in left field and hit fifth in each game for the Cubs so far this season. He'll take a seat in favor of Ben Zobrist on Tuesday as the Cubs face the left-handed Cody Reed. There's no reason to fear a platoon for Schwarber, though, as he started against the first two southpaws the Cubs played against this season. Despite his team's struggles, Schwarber is off to a hot start, hitting .294 with two homers through five games.
More News
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...