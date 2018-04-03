Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Heads to bench for first time

Schwarber is out of the lineup Tuesday for the first time this season.

Schwarber has started in left field and hit fifth in each game for the Cubs so far this season. He'll take a seat in favor of Ben Zobrist on Tuesday as the Cubs face the left-handed Cody Reed. There's no reason to fear a platoon for Schwarber, though, as he started against the first two southpaws the Cubs played against this season. Despite his team's struggles, Schwarber is off to a hot start, hitting .294 with two homers through five games.