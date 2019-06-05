Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits 11th home run

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

It was another boom-or-bust night for Schwarber, as he hit his 11th home run of the season but struck out in two of his other three at-bats. Despite a penchant for striking out, the Cubs like Schwarber's power and ability to draw walks, and they've established the lefty outfielder as their preferred leadoff hitter against right-handed starters.

