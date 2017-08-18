Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits 20th long fly
Schwarber went 3-for-5 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to Cincinnati.
It's been a season of highs and lows for Schwarber, but even through all his struggles, he's still been able to provide fantasy owners with production in the homers column. Additionally, it's worth noting that he's now sporting a four-game hitting streak and has only struck out twice during that stretch. There are still shortcomings in Schwarber's approach at the dish, but there's also potential for him to catch fire and never look back.
