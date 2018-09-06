Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits 25th home run in win over Brewers

Schwarber went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Brewers.

Schwarber took Milwaukee reliever Jacob Barnes deep in the sixth inning for his 25th home run of the season. The 25-year-old slugger is now five home runs behind his total from last season and he needs just one more RBI to match his 2017 tally of 59.

