Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits 30th home run

Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Nationals.

Schwarber picked a good time for his 30th home run of the season, going deep against Washington reliever Fernando Rodney in the eighth inning to tie the game at 5-5. This is the slugger's second career 30-home-run season, and his next bomb will set a new career high. He's already set a new career high with 69 RBI this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories