Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits atop order Wednesday

Schwarber will hit leadoff and man left field versus the Mets on Wednesday.

This marks the first time all year that Schwarber has hit atop the Cubs' order. With Javier Baez and Daniel Murphy receiving breathers, manager Joe Maddon elected to give Schwarber the opportunity. Expect him to return to his normal place in the batting order following Wednesday's matinee.

More News
Our Latest Stories