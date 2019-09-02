Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits clutch triple in win

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple, a run scored and three RBI in Monday's 5-1 win over the Mariners.

Schwarber came into the day with just six career MLB triples, but he picked a good time for No. 7, clearing the bases to break open a 1-1 game in the bottom of the seventh inning. The slugging outfielder has had a productive season, as he's set new career highs with 32 home runs and 76 RBI to go along with a solid .826 OPS.