Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits fifth home run

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Reds.

Schwarber's fifth home run of the season extended the Cubs' lead to 5-3 in the eighth inning, though Cincinnati would rally to force extra innings. Schwarber was replaced by pinch hitter Willson Contreras in the 10th inning with the Reds bringing in lefty Amir Garrett, as Chicago wants to limit the outfielder's exposure to same-side pitching.