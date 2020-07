Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Brewers.

The home run cut Milwaukee's lead to 4-3, though the Cubs stalled from there in the 8-3 loss. Schwarber hit a career-high 38 home runs last season, and while that number seems unattainable in a 60-game season, he should still provide good power numbers in 2020.