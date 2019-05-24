Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits seventh home run
Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Phillies.
Schwarber hit leadoff again, which he's been doing lately against right-handed starters, and the 26-year-old did his part by reaching base three times and clubbing his seventh home run of the season. Schwarber is an unconventional leadoff hitter, but he does have a respectable .347 on-base percentage, and Cubs manager Joe Maddon clearly likes how he matches up against righties.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Bullpen updates: Barnes looks legit
Who are the bullpen guys you can really believe in? Paul Mammino's stats-based model gives...
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...