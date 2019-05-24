Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits seventh home run

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Phillies.

Schwarber hit leadoff again, which he's been doing lately against right-handed starters, and the 26-year-old did his part by reaching base three times and clubbing his seventh home run of the season. Schwarber is an unconventional leadoff hitter, but he does have a respectable .347 on-base percentage, and Cubs manager Joe Maddon clearly likes how he matches up against righties.