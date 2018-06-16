Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits three-run homer Friday

Schwarber went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Schwarber took Michael Wacha deep in the fifth inning for his 12th home run of the year. The 25-year-old now has 31 RBI and 30 runs along with a .242 batting average on the year. He's holding a solid .364 on-base percentage but is striking out over 25 percent of the time. Schwarber's production seems to come in bunches, as is the case in June where his two home runs and seven RBI have come in two games.

